Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.08)-($0.05) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $49-$50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.81 million. Brightcove also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.04-$0.11 EPS.

Brightcove Stock Down 16.4 %

Shares of Brightcove stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.25. 775,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,351. The stock has a market cap of $220.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $8.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Brightcove from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,644,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,253,212.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have bought 55,066 shares of company stock worth $290,046. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 116,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 18,657 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,146,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,459,000 after buying an additional 701,509 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud and Marketing Suite, Enterprise Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

