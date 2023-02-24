Brokerages Set Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) PT at $8.80

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bioventus from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bioventus from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioventus

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVS. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bioventus during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bioventus by 1,845.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bioventus by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 46.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioventus Stock Performance

NYSE BVS opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68. Bioventus has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $128.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.77 million. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bioventus will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

