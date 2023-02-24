Brokerages Set Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT at $33.77

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.77.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYCR. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycor HCM

In other news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,147 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $27,780.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,694.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $170,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,002,655 shares of company stock worth $170,763,490. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paycor HCM Stock Up 0.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 395.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $26.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.63. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $34.95.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Further Reading

