Brokerages Set Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) PT at C$14.88

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WCP. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a C$14.00 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total transaction of C$1,298,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 581,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,806,188. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

WCP stock opened at C$10.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.93. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$7.70 and a 1 year high of C$12.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

About Whitecap Resources



Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

