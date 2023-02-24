BTS Chain Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (BTSC)

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last seven days, BTS Chain has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BTS Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. BTS Chain has a total market cap of $95.28 million and approximately $21.11 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BTS Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.13 or 0.00427883 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000105 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,570.34 or 0.28360353 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000164 BTC.

BTS Chain Token Profile

BTS Chain’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BTS Chain’s official website is www.btschain.io.

BTS Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTS Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTS Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTS Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTS Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTS Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.