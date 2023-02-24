C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 82.48% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on CCCC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.
C4 Therapeutics Stock Down 9.0 %
CCCC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.48. 936,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,868. The company has a market cap of $268.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.15. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $26.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 134,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,440,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 999,330 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
