C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 82.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CCCC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

C4 Therapeutics Stock Down 9.0 %

CCCC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.48. 936,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,868. The company has a market cap of $268.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.15. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $26.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

In related news, Director Utpal Koppikar purchased 5,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,735.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 134,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,440,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 999,330 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.