Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $120.23

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.23 ($1.45) and traded as low as GBX 112.92 ($1.36). Cambridge Cognition shares last traded at GBX 114.50 ($1.38), with a volume of 39,522 shares traded.

Cambridge Cognition Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 115.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 120.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11,300.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Debra Leeves acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £11,200 ($13,487.48). 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cambridge Cognition Company Profile

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online trial recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from Phases I-IV; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps for data collection to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

