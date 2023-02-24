Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Price Target to GBX 1,385

Plus500 (LON:PLUS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,358 ($16.35) to GBX 1,385 ($16.68) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Plus500 Price Performance

PLUS stock opened at GBX 1,768 ($21.29) on Monday. Plus500 has a 52 week low of GBX 1,268.04 ($15.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,978.33 ($23.82). The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,844.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,789.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 564.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of -0.06.

Plus500 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,268.37%.

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms worldwide. The company operates an online and mobile trading platform within the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on over 2,500 underlying financial instruments internationally.

