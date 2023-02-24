Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Target Price to $20.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.50.
Open Lending Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 16.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.74. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $21.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Open Lending
Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.
