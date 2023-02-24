Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$54.50 to C$55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CAR.UN. CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.71.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CAR.UN traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$49.07. 193,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,149. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$39.08 and a 52 week high of C$55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.68, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.53.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.