Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

CM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,644,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,934 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,083,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,188,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,453 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,227,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991,149 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869,452 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 594.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,574,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474,796 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.1 %

CM stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.21). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

