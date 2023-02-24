Cardano Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.67 billion and $342.29 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001580 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,596.73 or 0.06898565 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00079554 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00028484 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00056407 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009977 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00027253 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001101 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001719 BTC.
Cardano Profile
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,502,866,591 coins and its circulating supply is 34,658,780,604 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
