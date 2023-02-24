Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Cars.com updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CARS stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 314,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,909.91 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $20.42.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARS. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARS. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cars.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Cars.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cars.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cars.com by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cars.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

