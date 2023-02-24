Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $12.96. Approximately 7,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 8,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Catalyst Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.77 million, a PE ratio of 259.25 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Catalyst Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Bancorp during the first quarter worth $545,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Bancorp Company Profile

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans.

