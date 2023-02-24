CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Cut to C$71.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$73.00 to C$71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.63.

Shares of CCL.B traded up C$0.51 on Friday, hitting C$64.65. 181,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,572. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.98, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.88. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$53.36 and a one year high of C$69.38.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

