CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Position Reduced by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,103 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDW. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

CDW Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW opened at $204.62 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.41 and a 200-day moving average of $181.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Featured Stories

