Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FUN. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.66. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

