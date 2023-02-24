Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Celanese also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.80-2.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Celanese from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.31.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $2.94 on Friday, reaching $117.72. 3,192,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,127. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.03. Celanese has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $161.37.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Celanese’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $155,102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 421,200 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $27,978,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 822,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,103,000 after acquiring an additional 203,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.