Celanese (NYSE:CE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.40. Celanese also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.50-$1.75 EPS.

Celanese Price Performance

NYSE:CE traded up $2.94 on Friday, hitting $117.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,192,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.03. Celanese has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $161.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.12%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $155,102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 332.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after buying an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $27,978,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 30.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after buying an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 822,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,103,000 after buying an additional 203,758 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

See Also

