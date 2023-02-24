Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cellnex Telecom from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

CLNXF opened at $39.85 on Friday. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.14.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

