CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CNP. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.75.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CNP opened at $28.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.07. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

