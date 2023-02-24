Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.60 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 44.29%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. Chemed updated its FY23 guidance to $20.75-21.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $20.75-$21.10 EPS.

Chemed Stock Performance

CHE stock traded up $17.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $528.82. 42,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,183. Chemed has a twelve month low of $430.16 and a twelve month high of $534.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.73.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

CHE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Chemed by 492.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $891,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Chemed by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

