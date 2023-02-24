Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.75-21.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.21. Chemed also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $20.75-$21.10 EPS.

Chemed Stock Performance

CHE stock traded up $19.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $529.97. The stock had a trading volume of 135,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed has a 52 week low of $430.16 and a 52 week high of $534.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 18.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 8.83%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHE. StockNews.com cut Chemed from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 492.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Chemed by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Chemed by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Stories

