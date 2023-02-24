Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. Chemed updated its FY23 guidance to $20.75-21.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $20.75-$21.10 EPS.

Chemed Stock Up 4.3 %

CHE traded up $21.73 on Friday, hitting $532.99. The company had a trading volume of 38,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Chemed has a 52-week low of $430.16 and a 52-week high of $534.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.83%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

