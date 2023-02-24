China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.78

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.78 and last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

Separately, HSBC raised China Resources Cement from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.65.

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

