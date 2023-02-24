Chromia Price Reaches $0.18 (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $122.43 million and $17.40 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002160 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.32 or 0.00427447 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000105 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,579.09 or 0.28314868 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC.
About Chromia
Chromia’s genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 690,499,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,549,902 tokens. The official message board for Chromia is blog.chromia.com. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Chromia
