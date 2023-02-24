Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,162 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $12,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after buying an additional 1,012,086 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Cigna by 451.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,940,000 after purchasing an additional 456,688 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 328.5% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 363,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,868,000 after acquiring an additional 278,701 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth about $44,063,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 28.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,011,000 after acquiring an additional 164,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $294.65 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $218.52 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $310.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

