Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,547,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,281,172. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.78. The company has a market capitalization of $96.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $62.89.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Citigroup Company Profile



Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

