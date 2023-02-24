Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

CIVB has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares to $26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Civista Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIVB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.75. 20,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.79. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Civista Bancshares

In other news, Director Julie A. Mattlin purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $28,366.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,931.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 244.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 78.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

