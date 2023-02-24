Coin Hodl (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Coin Hodl Inc. (OTCMKTS:MXRSF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.17. Coin Hodl shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 18,920 shares trading hands.
Coin Hodl Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18.
About Coin Hodl
COIN Hodl Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to pursue investment opportunities outside the sectors of digital currency and block chain. Previously, it operated as a merchant banking and financial advisory company with investments in cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
