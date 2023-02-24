Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.03 Billion (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $5.05 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,609.41 or 0.06967365 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

