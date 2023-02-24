Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $68.54

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.54 and traded as low as $68.20. Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares last traded at $68.47, with a volume of 1,292 shares traded.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average is $68.54.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, Corporate Centre and Other, and Wealth Management. The Retail Banking Services segment provides home loan, consumer finance, and retail deposit products and servicing to all retail bank customers and non-relationship managed small business customers.

