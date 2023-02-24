Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.09

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 45.09 ($0.54) and traded as high as GBX 53.29 ($0.64). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 51.92 ($0.63), with a volume of 10 shares.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £278.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.14.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of €2.00 ($2.13) per share. This is a positive change from Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s previous dividend of $1.63. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,417.19%.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

