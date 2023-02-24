Comparing thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) & Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF)

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) and Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares thyssenkrupp and Arrow Global Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets thyssenkrupp 2.16% 6.94% 2.33% Arrow Global Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

thyssenkrupp has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrow Global Group has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score thyssenkrupp 0 0 0 0 N/A Arrow Global Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for thyssenkrupp and Arrow Global Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares thyssenkrupp and Arrow Global Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio thyssenkrupp $40.67 billion 0.11 -$137.49 million N/A N/A Arrow Global Group $455.51 million 1.62 -$120.76 million $0.10 41.82

Arrow Global Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than thyssenkrupp.

Summary

thyssenkrupp beats Arrow Global Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of steel, automobile cascades, industrial components, and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Material Services, Industrial Components, Automotive Technology, Steel Europe, Marine Systems, and Multi Tracks. The Material Services segment distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. The Industrial Components segment produces slewing rings, antifriction bearings and seamless rolled rings for wind energy and various industrial applications. The Automotive Technology segment supplies chassis and powertrain components. The Steel Europe segment is involved in the flat carbon steel activities such as materials solutions and finished parts. The Marine System segment deals with submarine and surface vessel construction and in maritime electronics and security technology. The Multi Tracks segment represents plant construction, powertrain and battery production lines, spring and stabilizer manufacturing, and the provision of technology for electrolysis plants. The company was founded on March 17, 1999 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About Arrow Global Group

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands. The company operates through Balance Sheet Business; Asset Management and Servicing Business; and Fund and Investment Management Business segments. It also manages g debt portfolios on behalf of external servicers and fund clients. The company sells its products under the Arrow Global, Capquest, Mars Capital, Drydensfairfax solicitors, Zenith, Europa Investimenti, Sagitta, Norfin, Whitestar, Vesting Finance, and Focum brand names. Arrow Global Group PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

