Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.29 million.
CTG stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $7.57. 7,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,053. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $118.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Task Group in a report on Sunday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.
