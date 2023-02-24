Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.29 million.

CTG stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $7.57. 7,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,053. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $118.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Task Group in a report on Sunday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

