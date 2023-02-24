Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Sold by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,520 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 96.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,471 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 79.9% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 461.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,107 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,208,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,543,000 after acquiring an additional 500,166 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 6.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,496,000 after acquiring an additional 465,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Confluent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 644,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $17,364,841.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $4,875,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 644,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $17,364,841.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,711,417 shares of company stock worth $43,357,423. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Confluent stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $45.08.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 54.99%. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

