Cormark Raises Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$65.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cormark from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EIF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.67.

Exchange Income Price Performance

TSE EIF traded down C$0.76 on Friday, reaching C$50.10. The company had a trading volume of 113,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.89. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$37.79 and a 12 month high of C$55.67.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

