Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Lowered by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,465 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $29,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.46.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ COST traded down $6.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $486.73. The stock had a trading volume of 200,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,643. The company has a market capitalization of $215.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $485.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

