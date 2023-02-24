Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by DC Investments Management LLC

DC Investments Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the period. Coterra Energy makes up 4.8% of DC Investments Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. DC Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,493,855,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,001,000 after purchasing an additional 298,777 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,998,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 599.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,710,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,633,000 after buying an additional 7,464,583 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

NYSE CTRA traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,247,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,106,298. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.27. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

