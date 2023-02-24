Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives $19.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

BASE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Couchbase from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Couchbase from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of BASE stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $719.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 38.11% and a negative net margin of 43.92%. The business had revenue of $38.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $157,101.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,732.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $76,217.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,471.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $157,101.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,732.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,777 shares of company stock valued at $266,299. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Couchbase by 698.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 40,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Couchbase by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 36,474 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

