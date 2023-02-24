Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €103.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($109.57) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($159.57) price target on adidas in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Baader Bank set a €133.00 ($141.49) target price on adidas in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($117.02) price target on adidas in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($180.85) target price on adidas in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($186.17) target price on adidas in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Stock Performance

FRA ADS opened at €139.16 ($148.04) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €140.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €134.50. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($174.10) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($213.84).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.