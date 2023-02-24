Credit Suisse Group Trims NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Target Price to GBX 380

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 390 ($4.70) to GBX 380 ($4.58) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NWG. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.21) to GBX 380 ($4.58) in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.73) to GBX 330 ($3.97) in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NatWest Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of NatWest Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $351.44.

Shares of NWG opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.2399 dividend. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,206,000 after buying an additional 831,101 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,509,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,157,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,855,000 after acquiring an additional 305,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in NatWest Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,400,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,508,000 after buying an additional 234,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in NatWest Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,221,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after buying an additional 576,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

