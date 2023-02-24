Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $590-600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $582.35 million. Cross Country Healthcare also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.70-$0.80 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

CCRN traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.63. 441,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.37. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

Insider Activity

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $628.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $38,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,169,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,025,000 after purchasing an additional 105,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,634,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,088,000 after buying an additional 52,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,254,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,583,000 after buying an additional 36,869 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,018,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,069,000 after buying an additional 180,232 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.