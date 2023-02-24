Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Market Capitalization Tops $127.61 Million

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $127.61 million and $103,731.76 worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.04 or 0.00017438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002131 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.13 or 0.00427883 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000105 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,570.34 or 0.28360353 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000164 BTC.
About Crypto.com Coin
Crypto.com Coin’s launch date was May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com.
