Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $16.96 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 134,657 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $16,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 497.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 33.1% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Amphenol by 16.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

Amphenol Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $77.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $82.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Stories

