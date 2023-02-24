Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Trading Up 0.5 %

CULP stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. Culp has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $8.53. The company has a market cap of $68.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.11. Culp had a negative return on equity of 20.92% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $58.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Culp will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Culp

In other news, insider Thomas Bruno bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders bought 11,550 shares of company stock valued at $53,040. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CULP. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 59.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.