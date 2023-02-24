DA Davidson Boosts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $7.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNAGet Rating) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CVNA has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Carvana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Argus lowered shares of Carvana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush reiterated a sell rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Carvana to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.30.

CVNA opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. Carvana has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $156.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Carvana by 248.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Carvana by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

