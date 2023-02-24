Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC) Director Buys $59,200.00 in Stock

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Rating) Director Alice D. Schroeder purchased 20,000 shares of Dakota Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 166,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,754.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dakota Gold Stock Performance

DC stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. Dakota Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Dakota Gold by 237.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Dakota Gold by 543.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,848 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dakota Gold by 25.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Dakota Gold by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 14,242 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dakota Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Dakota Gold Company Profile

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Homestake Paleoplacer, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, and South Lead/Whistler Gulch projects located Homestake District, South Dakota.

