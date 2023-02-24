Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.36

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 150008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 946,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,332,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 618,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

