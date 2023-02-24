Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $537.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $522.00 to $537.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $425.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $423.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.02. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $126.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

